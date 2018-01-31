Watch as UK Minister stuns colleagues by resigning during live debate

A British government minister in the House of Lords has dramatically resigned at the despatch box after making a heartfelt apology for failing to be in his place to respond to a question.

Lord Michael Bates, a well-respected member of the frontbench, walked out of the chamber after quitting.

He had been listed to respond to a question from Labour peer Baroness Lister of Burtersett.

Lord Bates said: "With the leave of the House I wonder if you would permit me to offer my sincere apologies to Baroness Lister for my discourtesy for not being in my place to answer her question on a very important matter at the beginning of questions.

"During the five years of which it has been my privilege to answer questions from the despatch box on behalf of the Government I have always believed we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf of the Government to legitimate questions of the legislature.

"I am thoroughly ashamed at not being in my place I therefore shall be offering my resignation."

Opposition leader in the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon, sought to reassure the peer after his departure, saying: "An apology is sufficient for a minor discourtesy."

Lord Bates returned to government back in October 2016, after quitting as Home Office minister earlier that year to take part in a charity trek across South America.

He walked almost 2,000 miles from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro raising more than £260,000 for children's charity Unicef. The walk also highlighted the Olympic truce in the run up to the Games.

British Prime Minster Theresa May later rejected Lord Bates' resignation hours after he dramatically quit at the despatch box.

Mrs May is on a trade visit to China but No 10 said his resignation had been refused.

A spokesman said: "With typical sincerity, Lord Bates today offered to tender his resignation after missing the start of an Oral Questions session in the House of Lords, but his resignation was refused as it was judged this was unnecessary.

"As a hard-working and diligent minister, it is typical of his approach that he takes his responsibilities to Parliament so seriously. He has received support from across the House and we are pleased that he has decided to continue in his important roles at the Department for International Development and HM Treasury."

