Watch as Australian police encounter a shark bigger than their patrol boat

Police in Australia were surprised by a great white shark while patrolling on Friday.

Officers were carrying out licence, alcohol and registration checks at Tapley Shoal, about 9 nautical miles east of Edithburgh, in a small boat.

During their checks of 30 vessels, a curious great white shark approached them, passing close by.



Sharing a video of the incident on Facebook, the force said the shark, which they named Noah, “wasn’t keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!”

The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times.

Best of all, “no operators tested positive to drugs or alcohol and only a few minor breaches for safety equipment were found”.