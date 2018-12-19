Washington DC sues Facebook over privacy scandal

The attorney general in Washignton DC has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allowing data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica to improperly access data from as many as 87 million users.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia.

It alleges that Facebook misled users about the security of their data and failed to properly monitor third-party apps.

#BREAKING: Today I sued Facebook for failing to protect the privacy of millions of its users and deceiving them about who had access to their data and how it was used: https://t.co/UDvYhrWH3I pic.twitter.com/6Eqk2LqyJ4 — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 19, 2018

After the revelations about Cambridge Analytica, congressional hearings were held and Facebook changed what sorts of data it lets outside developers access.

It was revealed this week that Facebook’s privacy controls had broken down yet again.

In that case, a software flaw affected nearly seven million users, leading to their photos being exposed to a much wider audience than they had intended.

- Press Association