Washington DC sues Facebook over privacy scandal

Back to World Home

The attorney general in Washignton DC has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allowing data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica to improperly access data from as many as 87 million users.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia.

It alleges that Facebook misled users about the security of their data and failed to properly monitor third-party apps.

After the revelations about Cambridge Analytica, congressional hearings were held and Facebook changed what sorts of data it lets outside developers access.

It was revealed this week that Facebook’s privacy controls had broken down yet again.

In that case, a software flaw affected nearly seven million users, leading to their photos being exposed to a much wider audience than they had intended.

- Press Association

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World