‘Was that a little earthquake?’ Surrey hit by second tremor in a week

A house in the UK shook “like a truck crashed into it” when Surrey was hit by an earthquake for the second time in a week, researchers said.

The quake, with a magnitude of 2.4, happened at 6.54am (BST) in Newdigate on Friday and hit a depth of 3 miles (5km), according to British Geological Survey.

It took place in the same area as a 2.6 magnitude tremor on Wednesday, the organisation said on Twitter.

There were reports of “a loud bang and the whole house shook like a truck had crashed into it” for about two seconds, it said.

Reports describe "loud bang and the whole house shook like a truck had crashed into it", "the effect of the tremor was as if a truck had impacted the property, the noise was quite loud but very brief, probably lasting less than 2 seconds" — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 29, 2018

Classic car parts owner Roy McNeill and his wife Judy, from nearby Beare Green, told the Press Association they felt the effects at around 7am.

He said: “We were having a coffee and the patio windows had a gentle rattle, then the wall and the bed shuddered for a second or so, then stopped.

SEISMIC INFORMATION : NEWDIGATE, SURREY 29 JUNE 2018 05:54 DEPTH 5.0 km

MAGNITUDE 2.4ML



This latest event locates in the same area (within a kilometre) as the magnitude 2.6 ML Newdigate event, which occurred at 12:28 UTC earlier this week (Wednesday 27th June) — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 29, 2018

“We both looked at each other and said ‘Was that a little earthquake?’ It certainly felt like one.”

A resident in the nearby village of Charlwood, which also felt the effects earlier in the week, added: “(It was) a noise and vibration that felt like someone was upstairs in the bedroom, jumping around.

“It was almost like a door being caught in the wind and slamming.”

On Wednesday tremors were also registered in Rusper and Crawley, West Sussex, at 1.30pm (BST) with reports of a few seconds of “rumbling and shaking”.

If you felt this mornings event, could you kindly fill in our felt questionnaire? It helps our seismologists to research the mechanics of how the earthquake happened. #citizenscience https://t.co/3bsXWg7WHZ — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 29, 2018

- Press Association