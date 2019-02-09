Warren calls for change as she makes presidential bid official

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren has made her bid for the US presidency official.

Speaking in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Ms Warren grounded her 2020 campaign in a populist call to fight economic inequality and build “an America that works for everyone”.

Ms Warren delivered a sharp call for change, and decried a “middle-class squeeze” that has left “too little accountability for the rich, too little opportunity for everyone else”.

She and her backers hope that message can distinguish her in a crowded Democratic field and help her move past the controversy surrounding her past claims to Native American heritage.

Weaving specific policy prescriptions into her remarks – from Medicare for All to the elimination of Washington “lobbying as we know it” – Ms Warren avoided taking direct jabs at President Donald Trump.

A bank teller who takes a few 20s from the bank is looking at serious jail time. But the @WellsFargo CEO can cheat millions of Americans and walk away. That’s a rigged system - and it needs to change. pic.twitter.com/thRT5lTxjX — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2019

Instead, she aimed for a broader institutional shift instead, urging supporters to choose “a government that makes different choices, choices that reflect our values”.

Ms Warren announced her campaign in her home state of Massachusetts at a mill site where largely immigrant factory workers went on strike about 100 years ago, a fitting forum for the longtime consumer advocate to advance her platform.

She was scheduled to travel later in the day to New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first primary, where Ms Warren could have an advantage as a neighbouring-state resident with high name recognition.

Ms Warren intends to spend Sunday in Iowa, where the lead-off caucuses will be the first test of candidates’ viability.

She was the first high-profile Democrat to signal interest in running for the White House, forming an exploratory committee on New Year’s Eve.

- Press Association