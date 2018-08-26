Warnings dropped as tropical storm turns away from Hawaii

Weather officials have dropped all warnings after tropical storm Lane weakened and turned away from Hawaii.

The storm began moving to the west, breaking its northward march toward Honolulu after drenching the Big Island and Maui over the past two days.

The slow-moving storm, moving at less than 5 mph, dumped nearly four feet of rain on the Big Island and about a foot on Maui before it was downgraded on Friday to a tropical storm from a hurricane.

All tropical storm watches and warnings associated with Tropical Storm Lane have been cancelled across the Hawaiian Islands. The threat of localized heavy rains will continue through the weekend. #lane #hiwx pic.twitter.com/ivkKXvrTGf — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 25, 2018

The storm was about 110 miles south of Honolulu, but the state’s most populous city was largely spared from any impact.

The National Weather Service recorded about 2.3 inches of rain on Oahu in a 24-hour period ending early Saturday.

Shops along the famed Waikiki beach in Honolulu were reopening for the tourists.

Take a quick glance at experimental radar storm total from #Lane. Some areas on windward Big Island saw over 3 FEET of rain. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/DxKR5oPh46 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 25, 2018

Forecasters had said as much as 10 more inches of rain could fall on parts of Oahu and Maui.

“Don’t let your guard down,” Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said during a telephone briefing early Saturday in Washington.

Rain began falling several days ago on the Big Island, which has received nearly four feet in some areas.

Authorities rescued people from more than 20 homes overnight, Hawaii County managing director Wil Okabe said, and landslides and pooling water forced the temporary closure of several highways.

- Press Association