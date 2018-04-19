Warning of rocks being hurled 2km as Japanese volcano erupts for first time in 250 years

A volcano in southern Japan has begun erupting for the first time in 250 years.

It has started spewing steam and ash hundreds of metres into the air.

A warning has been issued to locals not to approach Io Yama, there are concerns about large rocks being thrown from the volcano over a two-mile radius.

According to the Straits Times, Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned that volcanic rocks could be hurled as far as 2km.