Warning of grave consequences if US pulls out of Iran nuclear deal

Iran's president has reiterated his warning against a US pullout from the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Hassan Rouhani said the US will face "grave" consequences if Washington decides to withdraw from the 2015 agreement that curbed Iran's controversial nuclear enrichment programme in exchange for lifting international sanctions on the nation.

"If someone wants to betray our nation and the deal, grave consequences will affect them," Mr Rouhani told supporters in the city of Tabriz during a visit to the area.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP

The Iranian nation and government will "strongly resist" any plots by those who sit in the White House, he added but did not elaborate, only saying that Iran has prepared for "various scenarios" while it abided by its commitments under the deal.

Also on Tuesday, Ali Shamkahni, the secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, signalled that one option for Tehran would be to quit the nuclear non-proliferation treaty if US President Donald Trump scraps the nuclear deal.

"Signatory countries have a right to quit if they feel their national interests are not safeguarded," Mr Shamkhani said before leaving for a visit to Moscow. "This is one of the choices Iran has."

He added that Tehran would consider any move by the US to pull out of the accord or attempts to modify it as a "collapse" of the deal.

Mr Trump did not re-certify the deal in January but extended the main sanctions waivers and gave the Europeans until the next waiver deadline on May 12 to come up with fixes to the deal.

PA