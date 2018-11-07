Warning for Heathrow passengers after runway lights problem

Air travellers have been warned that a “technical issue” affecting lighting at Heathrow could affect their journeys.

Britain’s largest airport said there was a problem with the lighting on the runways early this morning.

Following earlier runway lighting issues both runways are now open and operational. Whilst we’re continuing to monitor the situation, please check your flight status with your airlines before travelling: https://t.co/soqDdQjYT1. We apologise for the disruption to your journey. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) November 7, 2018

Heathrow said the problem had been resolved by 6.05am, but that customers should still check their flight status with their airline before travelling.- Press Association