Warning as lions, tigers and jaguar loose at German zoo

Police have killed a bear and are searching for two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that broke out of their cages in a zoo in western Germany.

Officers in nearby Trier said all of the escaped animals were believed to still be on the grounds of the zoo in the town of Luenebach, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, but area residents are being warned to stay indoors until they can be sure.

Local broadcaster SWR had initially reported that lions and pumas had broken out of the zoo, but police were able to determine that the missing animals were two lions, two tigers and a jaguar, the dpa news agency reported.

A bear was reported to have been shot.

