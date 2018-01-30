Volkswagen suspended executive in response to use of monkeys in exhaust tests

Car giant Volkswagen has suspended its head of external relations and sustainability in response to controversy over experiments in which monkeys were exposed to diesel exhaust.

The company said Thomas Steg is stepping away from his duties at his own request.

The statement said the company was "drawing the first consequences" as it investigates the activities of EUGT, the entity backed by Volkswagen and other car makers which commissioned the monkey experiment.

Volkswagen vows to end animal testing after latest diesel scandal:



Humans were exposed to toxic fumes in experiments requested by a group funded by German carmakers. The shocking revelation came after tests on monkeys became public over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/CJyjPyDVXr — dwnews (@dwnews) January 30, 2018

The move follows a report in The New York Times that the now-disbanded EUGT commissioned the test to show how Volkswagen's diesel technology was succeeding in controlling emissions.

But the test was carried out with a vehicle rigged to cheat on emissions tests. The practice was exposed in 2015, toppling then-CEO Martin Winterkorn.