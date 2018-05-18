Vladimir Putin gives timetable for deployment of Russia’s new nuclear weapons

President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian military will start receiving new nuclear weapons in the next two years.

Mr Putin said delivery of the new Avangard hypersonic vehicle will begin next year while the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter duty in 2020.

Russian strategic missiles Yars during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The Avangard and the Sarmat were among an array of new nuclear weapons Mr Putin presented in March, saying that they cannot be intercepted.

They also included a nuclear-powered global range cruise missile and an underwater drone designed to strike coastal facilities with a heavy nuclear weapon.

Mr Putin, speaking on Friday in Sochi, said two other new systems unveiled in March, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the laser weapon called Peresvet, have already been put on duty with the units of Russia’s Southern Military District.

- Press Association