Violent threats will not bring my angel back, says mother of stabbed UK schoolgirl

The mother of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, who was found stabbed to death in woodland, has called for calm after a man was arrested in connection with her daughter’s death.

Stacey White said violent threats would “not bring my angel back” after Hampshire Police said a 24-year-old man from Southampton is in custody on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.

In a social media post, she said: “Please can I ask that people are not passing blame on to family members of the person that has been arrested in connection with my precious daughter Lucy White’s murder.

“Making threats of violence to them will not bring my angel back.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who found a sharp object in the area near Southampton Sports Centre where 13-year-old Lucy’s body was found on Thursday to get in touch.

Lucy was last seen at her home in Mansel Road East on Wednesday morning and was reported missing, before being found by a member of the public the next morning.

Hampshire Police said on Sunday that the teenager died from stab wounds.

Images of type of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh before her death in #Southampton. Did you see Lucy between 9.30am, Wed 25 Jul & 7.45am on Thurs? Keen to hear from anyone who has found a sharp implement, particularly in the area around the Sports Centre. https://t.co/L7HRigXIie pic.twitter.com/QcoaEjzGsE — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) July 29, 2018

Appealing for anyone who had since found a “sharp implement”, they said: “We cannot say at this stage whether this is a knife, scissors or other bladed implement.

“Even if someone has put an item in a bin, we will try and recover it.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton reiterated the force’s appeal for anyone with any information about Lucy’s last movements to contact them, but urged people not to speculate online.

“We know how shocked the community is and understand that emotions are running high.

“However we ask people not to speculate on social media – it is unhelpful to the investigation and to Lucy’s family.

“Please allow us to do our job and find out what happened to Lucy.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, with the logo for the band Falling In Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back. She also wore camouflage leggings, a white vest top and black and white trainers.

Police have released images of the type of clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44180282545.

- Press Association