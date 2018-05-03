Video: Police mystified by car left hanging by rope from bridge in apparent prank

Police have been left baffled by the sight of an empty car dangling from a bridge in Canada.

The empty blue Honda Civic was spotted hanging from the bridge by commuters driving past on one of Toronto's busiest roads yesterday morning.

Rescuers could see that the car’s windows appeared to be missing and its interior was burned out as they cut the car down from the Millwood Overpass Bridge.

The emergency services had to close down part of the road before they were able to cut the rope and drop it to the ground safely just before 10am.

Authorities are unsure how long it had been there and Mayor John Tory speculated that it may have been a prank.

Mayor Tory said: “When I was shown the pictures I was just shaking my head in disbelief that it could have happened.

“If it's a prank, then obviously the law should apply to people who are doing things like that.”

Constable Caroline de Kloet told CTVNews: “At this time, it is believed this incident was intended as a prank.

“This incident resulted in the use of significant resources that were not available to attend to genuine emergency calls for service.”