Video captures destructive Hurricane Michael from space

Nasa has released footage of Hurricane Michael captured on the International Space Station as the destructive storm makes its way over the Gulf of Mexico.

The view of the hurricane was caught on board the space station on October 9, travelling at 12mph in the direction of the Florida coast.

At Category 4, Hurricane Michael is classified as “extremely dangerous” and could rival some of the worst recorded storms to hit the north-west of the state in its history.

People have been told it is now too late to evacuate and should seek immediate refuge from the powerful storm, which has neared 140mph according to an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter crew.

The National Hurricane Centre has described the life-threatening winds and heavy rainfall as “potentially catastrophic”.

Tropical storm conditions are already beginning to spread across the Florida Panhandle as "potentially catastrophic" Cat. 4 #HurricaneMichael approaches. More imagery from #GOESEast: https://t.co/ziAFLgLtJs pic.twitter.com/2TSFkRdnPC — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 10, 2018

“Rainfall totals of four to eight inches are expected from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend to southeast Alabama, and portions of southwest and central Georgia,” the organisation warned.

“As Michael moves across the southeastern US, it could bring three to six inches of rain to the remainder of Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

“The rest of the Florida Peninsula, the eastern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England could see anywhere from one to three inches.”- Press Association