Victim's father tries to attack disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar in court

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Bailiffs tackled the father to the floor of the courtroom this morning.

After two of his daughters spoke at the hearing, Randall Margraves asked the judge for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Mr Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she could not allow that either. He then rushed at Nassar.

Mr Margraves was taken into police custody following the incident.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court, and said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out.

Judge responds to what happened in the courtroom. #Nassar pic.twitter.com/KN2wCXp5NO — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) February 2, 2018

Assistant attorney general Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words" and that violence "is not helping your children".

The third sister had previously spoke in Ingham County.

Lauren was the first to address the court and told that she had visited Nassar at the age of 13 for a bad injury.

"I hope you live a long, slow life in prison, time is up," Lauren told Nassar.

"I feel like I'll never be able to trust another man again," Lauren said. "My two sisters have had a hard time talking about this." Lauren's third sister spoke in Ingham County. #Nassar — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) February 2, 2018

She spoke of the regret her parents felt and said that "the guilt they have will never go away".

Her sister Madison spoke next telling that she visited Nassar after suffering a back injury in 2014.

She had been excited to see an Olympic doctor.

"He was a world-renowned doctor," Madison said. "How could he do anything wrong?"

Madison mentions her fellow survivors in tears, "you showed me that there is a power and there is a voice, I will be forever grateful for that." #Nassar pic.twitter.com/c1Vr2QAEh6 — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) February 2, 2018

In her statement, Madison said that Nassar once told her that one of his young patients would undress in front of him without him needing to say anything.

Through tears, she concluded her statement by thanking her fellow survivors.

Following the incident with Mr Margraves, the court took a short break before resuming for other survivors to give their statements.

Among those to speak were Lavonda Simon who spoke on behalf of her daughter Megan Simon who passed away in 2012 at the age of 23.

Ms Simon told Nassar he was "a disgusting, immoral, inhumane beast".

Simon says to #Nassar "you are a piss poor excuse for a man." — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) February 2, 2018

Brittney Schumann, another survivor, told the court that while being molested Nassar had said "this may be uncomfortable but this is the best type of treatment for this injury".

She also said that he was not remorseful for his action but only sorry that he had been caught.

The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.

Below you can watch the statements given by some of the survivors - including Lauren and Madison Margraves - on day two of the sentencing.

- PA and Digital desk