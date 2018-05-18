Venus and crescent moon shared the sky and it made for some spectacular photos
Skygazers were treated to a beautiful celestial show as Venus appeared next to a glowing crescent moon.
Just two days past its new phase, the slender moon was around 9% illuminated, with its surrounding glow caused by sunlight reflected by Earth – a phenomenon known as earthshine.
On May 17th, a slender crescent moon, nearly three days past new and 9-percent illuminated, sits well to the left of the brilliant planet #Venus in the west-northwest sky at dusk. pic.twitter.com/UaIEs9dMoP— stephanie (@chu_kisu) May 18, 2018
While the two appeared close to each other, they are much further apart in space.
Tonight in Chicago. The crescent #moon seen with #venus pic.twitter.com/OM4HVaBb3M— Jason Roberts (@JayBird1778) May 18, 2018
The moon is around 226,000 miles (364,000km) from Earth, while the distance between Venus and our planet is a whopping 126 million miles (203 million km).
On hand to capture the celestial meeting was amateur astronomer David Blanchflower, who said Venus will also be seen next to the moon on Friday evening.
Last night's Moon with a bit of Venus. 17th May 2018. #StormHour #ThePhotoHour @AstronomyNow @SkyandTelescope @skyatnightmag @earthskyscience pic.twitter.com/nWTj2EpYp3— David Blanchflower BSc (@DavidBflower) May 18, 2018
Meanwhile musician Dave Palmley from Scotland, who is currently writing a book about violin tuition for beginners, shared a photo of the scene on Holy Isle, one of the islands of Arran, on Twitter.
Crescent moon, Venus and Holy isle lighthouse last night 🌙#Arran #Scotland #photography #moon #Venus #ThePhotoHour @EarthandClouds pic.twitter.com/LfmS5ijq2l— Dave Palmley (@DavePalmley) May 18, 2018
Some pictures show the moon having a rusty colour, which is down to the way light scatters as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere.
Setting crescent #moon in conjunction with #Venus over the rooftops of #Southend last night pic.twitter.com/WoEmcZJleh— Andy Kenyon (@Noynek) May 18, 2018
As these particles tend to scatter blue light more than they do red light, the red photons (parts of light that have longer wavelengths), pass through, giving objects in the sky – like the crescent moon – a reddish tint.
