Venice mayor wants to ‘make example of’ students who painted lion statue

Venice’s mayor wants to make an example of four university students who were captured on camera vandalising a landmark lion statue by making them do community service.

Some young Italian students of Fine Arts Academy have defaced the small statue of lion in Saint Mark Square.

Giovani studenti italiani di Belle Arti hanno deturpato il leoncino in Piazza San Marco.



Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the city of Venice is demanding an apology from the four for painting the lion’s eyes red.

Mr Brugnaro was quoted by ANSA as saying that acts of vandalism have become common in cities and that he wanted to send the message to copycats that “they will be caught and they will be made an example of”.

The vandals targeted one of two red marble lions that stand guard on the side of St Mark’s Basilica last week.

Police said video cameras captured them in the act.

