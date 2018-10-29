Venice hit by high tide as six killed across Italy by wind and flooding

Venice has been inundated by an exceptionally high tide, putting three-quarters of the famed Italian lagoon city under water as large swathes of Italy experienced flooding and heavy winds that killed six people.

Tourists and residents alike donned waterproof boots to navigate the streets of Venice after strong winds raised the water level over 5ft before receding.

The water exceeded the raised walkways normally put out in flooded areas in Venice, forcing their removal. Transport officials closed the water bus system except to outlying islands because of the emergency.

Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday’s levels were exceptional. The peak level was the highest since December 2008, according to Venice statistics. A flooded street in Venice (Andrea Merola/Ansa/AP)

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a series of underwater barriers that are being erected in the lagoon would have prevented the inundation. The project, nicknamed Moses, is long overdue, beset by cost overruns and corruption scandals.

Mr Brugnaro said he had asked to talk with premier Giuseppe Conte to underline the urgency of the project, which would raise barriers when the tide reaches 43in. That happens, on average, four times a year in Venice.

Residents and businesses typically reinforce their doors with metal or wooden panels to prevent water from entering the bottom floors, but photos on social media showed shop owners using water pumps to try to protect their wares. A woman removes water from her shop (Andrea Merola/Ansa/AP)

Much of Italy is under alert for flooding from heavy rains, a problem exacerbated by a lack of maintenance of the country’s river beds. High winds toppled trees that killed passers-by in four incidents in Naples, Lazio and Liguria.

Officials closed major tourist attractions in Rome, including the Colosseum and the Forum, early because of heavy rains.

Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia said flooding this week could reach the levels of the 1966 flood that struck Venice and Florence.

The Interior Ministry urged officials in storm-struck regions, about half of the country, to consider closing schools and offices for a second day on Tuesday.

- Press Association