Venezuelans take to the streets against Maduro

Venezuelans are marching in the streets and waving their nation's flag as they demand that President Nicolas Maduro step down from power.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrates election victory.

Members of the National Guard launched tear gas at protesters in the middle-class neighbourhood of El Paraiso.

Protests in other parts of the city were taking place without any confrontation.

Venezuelans attending the anti-government protest said they are fed up with spiralling inflation, a shortage of basic goods and a migration crisis dividing families.

A picture of just one of the various meeting points in #Caracas today calling for the end of the Maduro regime & restoration of Constitution. Massive turnout across dozens of cities across #Venezuela. Today is much different than past protests. #23Ene pic.twitter.com/qzOBCwQul8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 23, 2019

Demonstrators shouted phrases such as "Get out Maduro!" as they heeded the opposition's call to gather.

Pro-Maduro Venezuelans were also beginning to converge in concentration points for counter-protests organised by the government.

The government has accused the opposition of trying to provoke bloodshed.

- Press Association