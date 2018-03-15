Vanessa Trump 'seeking divorce' from Donald Trump Junior

Donald Trump Jr and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

A public court record filed in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son.

Details of the divorce complaint have not been made public.

Donald Trump Jr with his wife Vanessa Trump. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

The Trump Organisation has not responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly taken to hospital as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be non-hazardous.

A man was later charged with sending the threatening letter.

- PA