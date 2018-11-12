US warplane crashes into sea near Philippines

A warplane from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier has crashed into the sea northeast of the Philippines.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the F/A-18 Hornet had a mechanical problem during Monday’s routine operations in the Philippine Sea.

A rescue aircraft plucked the two pilots from the water immediately and brought them back to the ship, the Navy’s statement said.

They are both in good condition and the aircraft carrier has since returned to normal operations, the Navy said. An F-18 fighter jet prepares to take off from the USS Ronald Reagan (AP Photo/Richard Columbo)

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash was the second involving aircraft belonging to the USS Ronald Reagan in less than a month.

In mid-October, an MH-60 Seahawk crashed shortly after take-off, causing non-fatal injuries to a dozen sailors.

The aircraft carrier participated in a joint exercise known as “Keen Sword” with Japan and Canada from October 29 to November 8 in waters around Japan and near Guam in the Pacific.

The F/A-18 was part of a Carrier Air Wing 5 onboard Ronald Reagan, the Navy said.

- Press Association