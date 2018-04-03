US troops could be pulled out of Syria soon, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said a decision to pull US troops out of Syria could be made "very quickly".

Mr Trump said he wanted to bring them home to "start rebuilding our nation".

Mr Trump said the primary mission for US troops in Syria was toppling the Islamic State group.

The president said that task is almost completed.

Mr Trump said the US has spent seven trillion US dollars in the Middle East over the years and it bought "nothing, except death and destruction".

Mr Trump said last week the US would soon leave Syria.

Other administration officials have argued for keeping US troops in Syria in the interest of regional stability.

Mr Trump made his remarks at a White House news conference with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.