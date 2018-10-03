US terminates 1955 treaty with Iran after UN court ruling

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has announced that the US is cancelling a 1955 treaty with Iran establishing economic relations and consular rights between the two nations.

The move follows a ruling by the United Nations’ highest court ordering the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that affect imports of humanitarian goods.

Iran alleges that the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration after its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran violated the so-called Treaty of Amity.

Judges enter the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Mr Pompeo told reporters that the termination of the treaty was decades overdue.

He said Iran was abusing the International Court of Justice for political and propaganda purposes.

Mr Pompeo said Iran’s claims under the treaty were “absurd”.

- Press Association