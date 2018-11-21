US Supreme Court chief issues rare rebuke to Trump

The chief judge on the US Supreme Court has pushed back against Donald Trump’s criticism of the federal judiciary.

In a rare rebuttal, Chief Justice John Roberts hit out the US president’s description of a judge who ruled against Mr Trump’s new migrant asylum policy as an “Obama judge”.

It is the first time that the leader of the federal judiciary has offered even a hint of criticism of Mr Trump, who has previously blasted federal judges who ruled against him. Donald Trump has previously lashed out at judges who have ruled against his policies (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mr Roberts said the US does not have “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges”.

He commented in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by The Associated Press.

Mr Roberts, who was appointed by former president George W Bush, said on the day before Thanksgiving that an “independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for”.

Last year, the president used the term a “so-called judge” after the first federal ruling against his travel ban.

- Press Association