US Senate Committee asks to interview Julian Assange

Lawyers for Julian Assange are “seriously considering” a request from a United States Senate committee to interview the WikiLeaks founder as part of their investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has written to Mr Assange, c/o the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been living for more than six years.

He fears that if he leaves the building he will be extradited to the US for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

The chairman of the committee, Richard Burr, wrote: “As you are aware, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is conducting a bipartisan inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

“As part of that inquiry, the committee requests that you make yourself available for a closed interview with bipartisan committee staff at a mutually agreeable time and location.”

WikiLeaks lawyer Jennifer Robinson, of Doughty Street Chambers, said: “The US Senate Select Committee request confirms their interest in hearing from Mr Assange.

“The inquiry has asked for him to appear in person at a mutually agreeable time and place. We are seriously considering the offer but must ensure Mr Assange’s protection is guaranteed.”

Mr Assange’s communications have been severed by the Ecuadorian government and he has been denied visitors for several weeks.

- Press Association