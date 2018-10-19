US sailors injured after helicopter crashes on aircraft carrier

The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is shown docked at Norfolk Naval Station in preparation for her commissioning ceremony July 12, 2003 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Heffner/Getty Images)

US sailors have been injured after a helicopter crashed on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.

The MH-60 Seahawk crashed shortly after take-off while the USS Ronald Reagan was off the coast of the Philippines.

All affected sailors were in a stable condition and their injuries were not life threatening, the Navy's 7th Fleet said. It did not say how many sailors were hurt.

A spokesman said some of them would be examined and treated after they reach the shore.

The Navy did not give details on any damage to the helicopter or the aircraft carrier but it said the ship was fully capable to conduct its mission for security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The aircraft carrier has since resumed flight training.

The Navy said the crash occurred while Ronald Reagan Strike Group was conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea.

USS Ronald Reagan participated in the international naval review hosted off the South Korean island of Jeju last week.

PA