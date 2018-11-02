US reimposes all Iran sanctions lifted under nuclear deal

The Trump administration has announced the reimposition of all US sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The sanctions, covering Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors, are the second batch of penalties reimposed since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May.

The sanctions that will come into force on Monday penalise countries that do not stop importing Iranian oil and foreign companies that do business with blacklisted Iranian entities.

Eight countries are getting waivers so they can continue temporarily importing Iranian oil.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and treasury secretary Stephen Mnuchin made the announcement on Friday.

They say sanctions will remain until Tehran meets demands that include ending support for terrorism, ending military engagement in Syria and completely halting its nuclear and ballistic missile development.- Press Association