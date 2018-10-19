US lottery punters cross their fingers for $1bn draw
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1bn (€869m), as the second-largest lottery prize in US lottery history gets even bigger.
Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night draw.
The prize climbed from $970m.
Although the jackpot keeps increasing, the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.
The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543m.
The one billion prize refers to the annuity option.
Most winners opt for cash, which for tonight’s drawing would be $565.
Officials say that if there is not a winner, the prize for Tuesday night’s drawing would be $1.6bn, tying the largest US lottery prize.
