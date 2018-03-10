US Justice Department proposes rapid-fire bump stock ban

Back to US shootings World Home

The Trump administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

The Justice Department's regulation would classify the device as a machine gun prohibited under federal law.

The move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered officials to work towards a ban after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school.

It sets the stage for what could become prolonged legal battles with gun manufacturers while the devices remain on the street.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously approved bump stocks.

ATF officials believed they lacked the authority to regulate the devices without action from Congress.

The proposal still needs Office of Management and Budget approval.

- Press Association and Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: US Gun Laws, Bump Stocks

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World