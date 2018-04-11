US House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this year, sources say

US House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this year, sources have said.

Mr Ryan is expected to make the announcement today that he will not contest the November midterms at a GOP conference meeting, US media outlets are reporting.

He is a Wisconsin Republican who has held the position of House Speaker since 2015, but his first foray into Congress dates back to 1999.

There are no further details as yet on the reason for Mr Ryan's resignation.
