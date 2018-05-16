US hasn’t been notified about North Korea summit quit threat – Trump

US president Donald Trump said America has not been notified about North Korea’s threat to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong Un next month.

Mr Trump said he will still insist on the country’s denuclearisation.

North Korea threatened to scrap the historic summit next month between the two leaders, saying it has no interest in a “one-sided” affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump said the White House has not been notified at all about the threat.

He added: “We haven’t seen anything. We haven’t heard anything. We will see what happens.”

- Press Association