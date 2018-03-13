US grateful for 'the hard work' of first responders during third major storm in two weeks

A third major storm in two weeks has hit the storm-battered north-east United States with blizzard conditions expected in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the Massachusetts coast, a winter storm warning for most of New England and a winter weather advisory for portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

From @NWSBoston: Widespread power outages expected especially Coastal Plymouth County & areas south of Boston at greatest risk w/ pasty, heavy wet snow along w/ strong, damaging gusts.

Isolated issues out as far W as #Worcester

Outage Safety tips: https://t.co/7KtWzMhiMZ #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/W4Q5SarGkA — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 13, 2018

"Three nor'easters in less than two weeks isn't easy on anyone - and we are extremely grateful for the hard work of our first responders, utility and road crews, and municipal officials who have been working nonstop to clean up after these powerful storms," Republican Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker wrote on Twitter.

The storm is expected to last through most of Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware is reporting more than 1,300 cancelled flights within, into or out of the US on Tuesday. Amtrak suspended services from Boston to New York's Penn Station.

Three nor'easters in less than 2 weeks isn't easy on anyone - and we are extremely grateful for the hard work of our first responders, utility and road crews, and municipal officials who have been working nonstop to clean up after these powerful storms. #MAsnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 12, 2018

While the first two storms of the month brought coastal flooding and hundreds of thousands of power outages, this one is expected to be different.

"This one's main impact is going to be snow," said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Taunton, Massachusetts.

More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is predicted.

The blizzard warning means sustained winds of greater than 35mph, along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 65mph are forecast in coastal areas.

Check in on your neighbors, especially seniors + those with disabilities + medical conditions. Take care of your homes: clear exhaust vents, make sure CO detectors + smoke alarms are working, shovel out sidewalks, charge your devices + check batteries in flashlights. #MAsnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 12, 2018

Boston and eastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, could get a foot and a half of snow, with less to the west of the city.

Schools across the region announced they would be closed on Tuesday including in Boston and Providence.

"I feel that we haven't really seen this type of storm since 2015," Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at a Monday night news conference. "We've had storms in 2016 and 2017 and a couple this year, but it seems like this one is gonna be a big one."

More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of Connecticut, where Democratic governor Dannel P Malloy is urging people to "take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills".

In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get five to 10 inches of accumulation, while two to four inches are possible in New York City.

In New Jersey, the storm is expected to start out as light rain before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday, leaving behind up to four inches.