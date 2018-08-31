US cuts funding in aid for Palestinian refugees

The Trump administration is cutting nearly $300 million in planned funding for the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees, ending decades of support.

The State Department announced in a written statement on Friday that the United States “will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation”.

The US supplies nearly 30% of the total budget of the UN Relief and Works Agency, which provides health care, education and social services to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The US donated $355 million (£274 million)to the agency in 2016 and was set to make a similar contribution this year.

In January, the Trump administration released $60 million (£46 million) in funds but withheld a further $65 million (£50 million) it had been due to provide.

