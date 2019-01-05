Update: Three dead, four injured, in shooting at California bowling alley
Update 10.45am: Three people have died and four have been injured in a shooting incident at a bowling alley in California, police say.
Earlier: Police in California say they are responding to a shooting believed to involve multiple victims at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.
The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl.
Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.— Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019
Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley.
Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.
Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles.
- Press Association
