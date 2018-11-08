Update: Seven shot at college night in California bar

Update - 9.39am: A gunman has shot a sheriff's deputy and around six other people in a country and western bar and dance club in southern California, authorities said.

Ventura County sheriff's Captain Garo Kuredjian said he could not confirm whether any of those shot on Wednesday night were dead.

He described the situation as still active.

"We're still looking for the shooter," Mr Kuredjian said. "We can't confirm that the shooter is in custody."

He said hundreds of people were in the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at 11.20pm, and shots were still being fired when officers arrived.

I have to take a moment as I'm in awe of watching officers run toward the Borderline Bar & Grill after reports of a mass shooting. The bravery and selflessness cannot be ignored at a time like this. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WlxiLEDKkX — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) November 8, 2018

It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered on Wednesday at the Borderline, according to its website.

Nick Steinwender, student body president at nearby California Lutheran University, rushed to the scene when he heard about a shooting at the bar where he knew friends and fellow students were.

"It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, people hopping over gates to get out," Mr Steinwender told KABC-TV.

Live coverage from scene of mass shooting at bar in Thousand Oaks, California - Borderline Bar and Grill https://t.co/Kv41TShhsG — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 8, 2018

He said he heard from people inside who were hiding in toilets and the attic of the bar.

Breaking: Witness says that a man shot a security guard before entering Borderline Grill and Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, then set off a ‘smoke’ device and started shooting people inside. The bomb squad and FBI are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/lMM1ZeXNjj — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 8, 2018

Witnesses told ABC News that a man fired several shots from a handgun before throwing smoke bombs and starting to fire again.

Police told the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired.

- Press Association