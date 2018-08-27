Update: Neighbours woken by screams as mother and daughter stabbed to death

Update - 11.17am: Screams woke neighbours in a residential British street where a mother and daughter were stabbed to death.

Police are urgently trying to arrest a male suspect who is believed to have been known to the victims.

The women, aged 49 and 22, were pronounced dead at the scene in Northdown Road, Solihull, today.

Neighbours have told how they heard noise outside during the early-hours attack and one woman said she saw a man leaving the scene in a van.

One woman living nearby said: "I thought it was foxes screaming. She (one of the victims) was absolutely screaming her head off. He wasn't speaking English, that's for sure. He shouted something and then ran off.

"There was a lot of screaming and shouting and then I saw the guy run off. About a minute later I saw him leave in a van."

The neighbour, who said she was "stunned" by what had happened, said she did not know the victims, adding that "they kept themselves to themselves".

Another neighbour said he was woken at around 12.30am by screaming but assumed it was just people coming home from a night out.

The father-of-two, who also declined to give his name, said: "Then police knocked on my door and asked for some towels, so I knew at that point it was serious.

"I've got a young family so I was worried about what was going on."

Forensics tents were erected on the front lawn of a property which was cordoned off by police tape in the road this morning.

Police said house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

10.04am: Mother and daughter stabbed to death in street in England

A mother and daughter have been stabbed to death in the street in an early-morning attack in England.

Police are urgently trying to arrest a male suspect after the women, aged 49 and 22, were killed in Solihull, in the West Midlands, on Monday.

Officers were called just after 12.30am and the pair were pronounced dead at the scene on Northdown Road.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield appealed to the suspect to come forward.

She said: “We are still in the very early stages of our investigation but we believe the offender is known to the victims.

BREAKING: We've launched a double murder investigation after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death in #Solihull today. We're making urgent efforts to arrest the suspect, who is known to the victims. Full details: https://t.co/pdAWMib08H pic.twitter.com/pXOoZ8MVK9 — WMPBreaking (@WMPBreaking) August 27, 2018

“We are appealing to him to come forward as a matter of urgency.”

She described the deaths as “truly devastating and heart-breaking”.

The area has been cordoned off and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

CCTV footage is being examined, West Midlands Police said, adding that there will be a visible presence in the area in the coming days.

- Press Association