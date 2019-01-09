Update: May will have three days to present new Brexit plan if current proposal is shot down

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has defended allowing a controversial amendment to be tabled on the Government's Brexit bill - saying "I'm trying to do the right thing".

Speaker Bercow faced a backlash from Conservative MPs for selecting the motion from former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, which would force the Prime Minister to come back to the House with a revised EU exit plan within just three days of her losing the vote next week.

After it was suggested the Government's motion was "unamendable", Mr Bercow told the Chamber: "My understanding is the motion is amendable, I'm clear in my mind about that."

After heckles from the Tory benches, he added: "I'm trying to do the right thing and make the right judgements. That is what I have tried to do and what I will go on doing."

The row came after a point of order from senior Tory backbencher Peter Bone (Wellingborough), who said he was told by Commons authorities that such a motion would be "totally out of order".

Deputy chairman of the ERG Mark Francois claimed Mr Bercow was not following his own rules.

Raising a point of order after PMQs, the Tory MP for Rayleigh and Wickford quoted the original business motion, which said: "No motion to vary or supplement the provisions of this order shall be made except by a Minister of the Crown and the question on any such motion shall be put forthwith."

He continued: "Mr Speaker, I have not been in this House as long as you but I have been here for 18 years and I have never known any occasion when any Speaker has overruled a motion of the House of Commons.

Earlier: PM condemns threats of violence against MPs and journalists

Theresa May has condemned threats of violence and intimidation against MPs and journalists after a series of verbal attacks outside Parliament.

The Prime Minister said politicians and the media should be able to “go about their work without harassment and intimidation” as tensions heightened in Westminster.

Her comments came after a Tory former minister received a death threat after he voted against the Government over a no-deal Brexit.

Politicians and the media should be able to go about their work without harassment and intimidation

Nick Boles was one of 20 Conservatives who joined opposition parties in backing a cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill intended to limit the Government’s powers to make tax changes in the event of no-deal on Tuesday evening.

The Grantham and Stamford MP then received a message through his website warning him to “prepare to die”.

Mr Boles tweeted a picture of the message which read: “Your days are f****** numbered traitor! Prepare to die …”

And he wrote: “Received this charming message through my website last night. If the inadequate who sent knew anything about me he would realise I need no reminding that my days are numbered!”

Received this charming message through my website last night. If the inadequate who sent knew anything about me he would realise I need no reminding that my days are numbered! pic.twitter.com/isDFff80gq — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) January 9, 2019

Another Tory MP who voted against the Government on Tuesday night was warned that their “days are f****** numbered”.

In a message seen by the Press Association, the MP was also told: “Death will be f****** swift. Expect …”

The MP said the police had been informed.

Mrs May told the Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions: “In recent days we have seen instances of threats of violence or intimidation against Members of this House including (Anna Soubry) and members of the media.

“I know the whole House will join me in condemning those threats.

“Politicians and the media should be able to go about their work without harassment and intimidation.”

On Monday, pro-EU Tory Anna Soubry was was branded a “Nazi” and a “liar” by a mob who targeted her during live television interviews and then followed her as she made her way back into the Commons.

- Press Association