Update: French police confirm attacker kills two before officers kill him
23/08/2018 - 10:45:00
Update - 10.45am: An attacker killed two people west of Paris before being killed by police, French authorities have said.
10.13am: One dead, two injured in knife attack west of Paris
A man armed with a knife has attacked passers-by, killing one and seriously injuring two others, before being shot by police west of Paris, reports said.
Police have tweeted that an operation is underway in Trappes, with a security perimeter in place.
BFM-TV reported that the man first sheltered in a house after attacking people before being shot by officers.
