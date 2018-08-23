Update: French police confirm attacker kills two before officers kill him

Update - 10.45am: An attacker killed two people west of Paris before being killed by police, French authorities have said.

[# Trappes] Opération de police achevée

Le RAID n'a pas été engagé. Individu neutralisé et décédé.

Bilan humain s'agissant des victimes : 2 personnes décédées, 1 blessé grave. @Prefet78 remercie les fonctionnaires de @PoliceNat78 pour leur sang-froid et leur professionnalisme — Préfet des Yvelines (@Prefet78) August 23, 2018

10.13am: One dead, two injured in knife attack west of Paris

A man armed with a knife has attacked passers-by, killing one and seriously injuring two others, before being shot by police west of Paris, reports said.

Police have tweeted that an operation is underway in Trappes, with a security perimeter in place.

BFM-TV reported that the man first sheltered in a house after attacking people before being shot by officers.