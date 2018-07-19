Update: Four-week-old baby taken by carjackers in back of car is found safe and well

A four-week-old baby girl who was taken in a carjacking in England has been found safe and well.

Police in England were urgently looking for the baby girl who was in the back of an Audi which was carjacked earlier.

West Midlands Police deployed dozens of officers to search for the infant who was later found at a health centre.

They said she will be reunited with her mother who has been taken to hospital after sustaining leg injuries in the carjacking.

Mum and baby will be re-united shortly, but we still have officers looking for a grey Audi A3 S line after the car-jacking in #AcocksGreen - have you seen it? Call 101 — WMPBreaking (@WMPBreaking) July 19, 2018

The car was targeted in Marie Drive, Acocks Green, in Birmingham, just after 4pm on Thursday, in an incident which left the baby's mother needing hospital treatment.

However, just after 5.15pm, West Midlands Police said: "GREAT NEWS! Baby found safe and well.

The hunt for the car was on-going and the Audi is thought to have been travelling towards Solihull when last sighted.

Initially, West Midlands Police said on Twitter: "Dozens of officers are currently responding to a car-jacking in #AcocksGreen where a 4-week-old baby girl was still in a car seat in the back - more details to follow

"We are urgently looking for a grey Audi A3 S line with the reg no. BJ66 YLV in connection with the car-jacking from Marie Drive in #AcocksGreen just after 4pm.

"Extensive police resources are looking for the car and are asking you for help - call us on 101. We believe they travelled towards #Solihull.

We would also ask you to look out for the child in case the offenders have realised what they have on board and abandoned her. Our priority is the baby's safe return. Call 101. — WMPBreaking (@WMPBreaking) July 19, 2018

"We would also ask you to look out for the child in case the offenders have realised what they have on board and abandoned her. Our priority is the baby's safe return. Call 101."