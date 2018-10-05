Update: Brett Kavanaugh nomination clears key Senate hurdle

Update 4.04pm: The US Senate has pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court past a key procedural hurdle.

The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with President Donald Trump’s nominee.

A final vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination could occur over the weekend.

There is no guarantee that the senators who supported moving forward will back Mr Kavanaugh on the final vote. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Republican senator Susan Collins, who voted to advance Mr Kavanaugh, said she will announce her decision on confirmation later.

Also voting to move the nomination forward was Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who had been undecided.

But Republican senator Lisa Murkowski voted against moving the nomination forward.

Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination has been hit by accusations of sexual misconduct.

He forcefully denied the allegations.

- Press Association

Earlier: The US Senate is taking part in a crucial vote that could advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

The vote, if passed will end the debate on Kavanagh's nomination. If it passes, a confirmation vote is likely to take place over the weekend.

Yesterday, members were given the chance to view the results of a last minute FBI investigation into sexual misconduct claims against Donald Trump's choice.

He denies any wrongdoing.

One senator said it found "no hint of misconduct" but more than 300 people were arrested as protestors against the nomination swamped Capitol Hill.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she was arrested while protesting the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington DC.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer was also at the protest, where she spoke on stage and was also reportedly detained.

Mr Kavanaugh has acknowledged he “might have been too emotional” when testifying about the sexual misconduct allegations as he made a bid to win over wavering Republican senators on the eve of a crucial vote to advance his confirmation.

The 53-year-old judge said in an op-ed that he knows his “tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said” during testimony last week to the Judiciary Committee. He forcefully denied the allegations.

“Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good,” he wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

- Digital Desk & PA