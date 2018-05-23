Unemployed 30-year-old ordered to move out of parents' home by US judge

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to move out of his parents' home by a New York state supreme court judge.

Yesterday, Michael Rotondo was evicted from his family home in Camillus, New York near Syracuse where he had been living rent-free with his parents Mark and Christina.

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. His parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind.

Michael who is unemployed, lost custody over his son in September and the boy now lives full time with his mother.

It is understood Michael's parents demanded him to get a job and health insurance if he was to continue to live at home with them.

Michael went against his parents' wishes and refused their offer to pay for his health insurance for fear it would jeopardise his chances of having his court fees waived.

He also said his job was to get his son back.

30-year-old Michael Rotondo is being evicted by his own parents. pic.twitter.com/74zr5YKebH — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) May 22, 2018

Four days after Mark and Christina appeared in court over visitation rights to their grandson, Michael received his first of four letters from them which stated he was to leave the house immediately.

According to the Daily Mail, Mark and Christina stopped providing food for Michael, wouldn't allow him to use the washing machine and cut off his mobile phone.

Michael, who represented himself in court, insisted his parents were legally required to provide him with six months notice in order to evict him.

The 30-year-old became a father about eight years ago, at that time he was living in an apartment but was forced to move back home when he lost his job.

- Digital Desk