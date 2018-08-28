UN calls for accountability over persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for accountability for the “horrendous persecution” of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Sweden and the Netherlands, meanwhile, are urging the Security Council to refer the crimes to the International Criminal Court.

I cannot forget the stories I heard from Rohingya refugees. One father broke down as he told me how his son was shot dead in front of him. We will never give up on our work to alleviate their suffering & end this tragedy. My call to the Security Council: https://t.co/l84qZ6ajk3 pic.twitter.com/WDoPwRL5iF — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 28, 2018

But China, which has close ties to Myanmar’s government, says the international community should stop putting pressure on Burma and let its government work out the repatriation of Rohingya refugees as soon as possible with Bangladesh, where nearly one million have fled.

Tuesday’s council meeting, commemorating the one-year anniversary of Myanmar’s latest violent crackdown that led about 700,000 Rohingya to flee, reflected the deep division over addressing the Rohingya crisis.

Rohingya refugees cry as they pray (Altaf Qadri/AP)

It followed Monday’s report by UN-appointed human rights investigators who called for Myanmar’s military leaders to be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya.

- Press Association