Ukrainian filmmaker jailed in Russia wins EU human rights award

The European Union has awarded its human rights prize to a Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia on terrorism charges.

Oleg Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 for conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, which he denies.

He has been one of the most vocal opponents of Russia’s annexation in 2014 of his native Crimea region of Ukraine. Oleg Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in a Russian jail (AP)

The 42-year-old staged a hunger strike for 144 days to protest against the imprisonment of dozens of Ukrainians in Russia. He ended it earlier this month after facing the prospect of being force-fed.

The Sakharov Prize will be presented in a ceremony in Strasbourg on December 12.

- Press Association