Ukraine says two navy vessels hit by Russian fire

Ukraine says that Russian fire has hit two of its navy vessels, with two crew members wounded – and that both boats have been seized by Russia.

The Ukrainian navy made the announcement in a statement late on Sunday. Russia did not immediately comment on the claims.

Hours earlier, Ukraine said that a Russian coast guard vessel rammed into a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship’s engines and hull.

The incident took place on Sunday as three Ukrainian naval ships were transiting from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

- Press Association