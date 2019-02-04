UK recognises Juan Guaido as interim leader of Venezuela

Britain and other European powers have announced they are recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

The move follows the failure of the embattled incumbent Nicolas Maduro to call new presidential elections as demanded by the Europeans and other foreign countries.

Writing on Twitter, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “Nicolas Maduro has not called presidential elections within eight day limit we have set.

Nicolas Maduro has not called Presidential elections within 8 day limit we have set. So UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 4, 2019

“So UK alongside European allies now recognises Juan Guaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held.

“Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis.”

Spain, France, Portugal and Sweden have also recognised Mr Guaido as interim president, pending new elections.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters in Madrid: “We are working for the return of full democracy in Venezuela: human rights, elections and no more political prisoners.”

The United States and a number of Latin American countries have already recognised Mr Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim leader on January 23 amid mass protests against the Maduro regime.

Mr Guaido argued that Maduro’s re-election in May was fraudulent and that, as head of the Venezuelan congress, the country’s constitution gives him power to be interim president.

- Press Association