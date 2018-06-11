UK police search rubbish tip for Manchester Arena bomber’s suitcase

A rubbish tip is being searched by police trying to find a suitcase used by Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Officers first searched the tip, a Viridor Waste Management landfill site in Bury, last year in the hunt for the case.

Abedi, 22, was caught on CCTV in Manchester city centre dragging the large blue case behind him hours before the attack on May 22 last year, which left 22 dead and scores injured.

CCTV of Salman Abedi carrying a distinctive blue suitcase (GMP/PA)

The case itself was not used in the attack, but has never been traced.

Police in blue overalls have been seen in and around the site today.

The suitcase is not thought to pose any risk to the public, but police have advised not to touch it if it is found and to call 999.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said officers were carrying out a “follow-up” search as part of the ongoing investigation into the Arena attack.

- Press Association