UK police make two arrests after footage emerges online of men chanting 'we hate the blacks'

Police in England have arrested two men after a video surfaced on social media which captured racist abuse being chanted outside the room of a black university student.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "We are aware of a video posted at Nottingham Trent University and which has been shared on social media. It is wholly unacceptable and we're proactively investigating the incident and liaising with the university."

The Twitter video, posted by student Rufaro Chisango, features at least two males chanting "we hate the blacks" and making other racist comments.

yoo I’m fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting “we hate the blacks” outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable😤 pic.twitter.com/XUiYqNIWQT — Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: "We've arrested two men in connection with racially aggravated public order offences following reports of a video posted at Nottingham Trent University and shared on social media.

"The men, aged 18, remain in police custody. Our enquiries are ongoing."

In a statement confirming "suspected perpetrators" had been suspended pending a full investigation, Nottingham Trent University said: "This kind of vile behaviour will not be tolerated. We have contacted the student who made the complaint and are providing support to her and others affected. And we will be liaising with the police about this incident."

Ms Chisango told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the abuse had a "big impact" on her, leaving her feeling shocked and isolated.

The student said: "I just want the appropriate action to be taking place. Obviously it's racial abuse. It should not be tolerated at all."

Asked if she intended to contact the police, she said she wanted to wait to see what action was taken by the university.

Mary Okpo, of Nottingham Trent's African Caribbean Society, told the BBC the incident was "unjustifiable and unacceptable".

"Whether they were inebriated or not, there's nothing that can justify what they said," she said of the students involved.

"This was a terrible, terrible incident. It's something that I didn't think I would see. For it to be so overt, open, in 2018. It's something that really, really shocked me."

Nottingham Trent University said on its Twitter account it was "shocked and appalled" by the video and said the suspected perpetrators had been "suspended immediately".

UPDATE:

We are shocked and appalled by this video. This behaviour will not be tolerated at NTU. We value being a diverse global community, with staff and students from across the world. We are in regular contact with our student who made the complaint and are providing support. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

"We value being a diverse global community, with staff and students from across the world. We are in regular contact with our student who made the complaint and are providing support," it said.

The suspected perpetrators have been suspended immediately and a thorough investigation is in progress. We are also cooperating fully with the police, who have launched a criminal investigation and have made arrests. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

The university added: "It's clear that there have been delays in dealing with this incident, and that is completely unacceptable. We will work with our accommodation partner to review our processes to ensure this never happens again."

It’s clear that there have been delays in dealing with this incident, and that is completely unacceptable. We will work with our accommodation partner to review our processes to ensure this never happens again. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

- Digital Desk and PA