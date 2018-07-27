UK police investigating death of boy, 6, after 'pellet gun injury'

Police in the UK are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy following what is believed to have been a "pellet gun injury".

Humberside Police said they were called to Church Lane in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon to reports that the boy had been seriously injured.

He later died at Hull Royal Infirmary, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding said: "Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury but still we're investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage.

"Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."

PA