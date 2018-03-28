UK police help deliver baby boy on motorway

A police officer in the UK has helped deliver a baby on the side of a motorway.

The traffic officer was desperately flagged down at junction 7 of the M62 in Merseyside by the worried parents to assist with the impending arrival.

The unusual emergency in the early hours of this morning had a happy ending as the mother delivered a healthy baby boy. They were then escorted to hospital where both are said to be doing well.

Merseyside Police's roads policing unit tweeted: "One of our @NWmwaypolice officers has just been flagged down and helped deliver a baby at Rainhill Stoops!

"Congratulations to Lisa and Peter and their new baby boy Clarke 7lb 11! All our doing well (Apart from MC18 who needs tea and biscuits now) #Baby #NotJustCrime."

North West Motorway Police also tweeted: "A very busy night so far with pursuits, concerns for person in vehicle on the network and MC18 who has just delivered a baby at J7 on the M62. Mother and baby now getting a @MerPolTraffic escort to the nearby hospital but both mother and baby doing well. #NotJustTickets."

- PA